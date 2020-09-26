Police arrest Chandler man suspected of sexually exploiting minors

Officers are looking for other victims, as the suspect reportedly said he'd pay girls into recruiting others in the scheme.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a man who they suspect has been using social media accounts to facilitate sexual conduct and get nude images of minors.

Police suspect that the man, 25-year-old Devon Sharma, exploited a 15-year-old and 13-year-old.

During interviews, the victims sated that the social media accounts reportedly linked to Sharma would offer money to minors over social media to hook up and provide nude images or sexual videos. They also said the accounts offered $1,000 if they found other girls to participate.

Officers also reportedly found that Sharma would create other social media accounts where he took the identity of adult women by using their images while encouraging others to join the scheme.

Sharma reportedly has a history of similar crimes. He has reportedly been found guilty of child molestation and sexual exploitation of minors in the past.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this crime has been instructed to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4402.

This is an developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.