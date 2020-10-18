x
Police arrest 18 people after unlawful assembly declared at protest

15 adults and three teenagers were arrested at the Saturday night protest, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department arrested 15 adults and three teenagers after an unlawful assembly was declared at a protest Saturday night.

Officers said a "small group of demonstrators" began marching in the area of 10th Avenue and Van Buren Street, reportedly blocking roadway traffic. The group reportedly began throwing objects at police which emitted smoke at officers.

The protesters also allegedly knocked barricades over into the roadway.

Police declared an unlawful assembly at 8:33 p.m., the department said. Officers began arresting those that refused to leave the area and reportedly deployed "less lethal munitions" to make the arrests.

The charges of those arrested included aggravated assault on a police officer, riot, unlawful assembly, hindering prosecution, and obstructing a public thoroughfare.
