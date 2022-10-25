Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police said that their department collaborated with state and federal agencies to target human trafficking crimes.

PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona.

Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts," police said.

The undercover operation focused on the "demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking."

The 16 suspects allegedly solicited or brokered deals for illicit acts from minors and were subsequently arrested, authorities said.

Police identified the following suspects:

John Menapace, 52

Jacob Langley, 25

Edmon Tesfai Yohannes, 27

Roger Bickers, 51

Sai Bodeddula Venkata, 21

Arun Mondi, 37

Devontae Mitchell, 33

Raymond Wilson, 39

Quinton Hill, 31

Bryce Olsen, 36

Adrian Escobedo Hernandez, 31

Olalekan Akinyoyenu, 45

Raymond Pina, 19

Sarath Maddineni, 25

Kyle Kruip, 34

Dylan Bunch, 31

"The Phoenix Police Department routinely conducts operations of this type with our local, state and federal partners in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and the exploitation of children in our community," a spokesperson with the department said.

The Phoenix Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit partnered with the Phoenix Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Tempe Police Department, Mesa Police Department, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for the operation.

