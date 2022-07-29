Police respond to Arizona Mills after reports of a man with a gun

Arizona Mills is an outlet mall near West Baseline Road and South Priest Drive in Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Officers from the Tempe Police Department cleared the Arizona Mills outlet mall in Tempe on Friday night after a report of a man with a gun.

Police said there was an altercation involving the male and another unidentified person around 6 p.m. which led to the male pulling out a firearm and pointing it at another person.

The man with the firearm then ran into the mall prior to police arrival, police said.

It's unclear if the man discharged his firearm outside or inside of the mall.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

PIO heading to scene. Will provide update in about 30 minutes at CVS pharmacy parking lot https://t.co/Kz0xzWxyTf — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 30, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

