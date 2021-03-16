Police: Apache Junction officer shot while investigating stolen car

The shooting happened near Main Street and Crismon Road around 4 p.m.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after an Apache Junction police officer was shot on Tuesday.

Police say the officer stopped a stolen car near Main Street and Crismon Road and was shot while trying to contact the suspect around 4 p.m.

The officer was rushed to Mountain Vista Medical Center. Police have not identified the officer or how severely they were injured.

One suspect has been arrested, and investigators say there is no active threat to the community.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.