PD: 2 children hospitalized after car they were in crashes into Phoenix home

Phoenix police said the crash happened near Caribbean Lane and Coral Gables Drive. The woman driving was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI.

PHOENIX — Two children are in the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a north Phoenix home, city police said. The woman driving was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Officers were called to a home near Caribbean Lane and Coral Gables Drive just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found that a car had gone off the roadway and crashed into the home.

Police detained the driver as she allegedly showed signs of intoxication. The two younger children in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

No one in the home was hurt, police said, but the woman was booked on potential aggravated DUI charges.

