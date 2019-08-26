PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy is being charged with felony first degree murder after he allegedly broke into an apartment and shot and killed the tenant when the tenant came home and interrupted the burglary, police say.

Last Wednesday Aug. 21 at about 12:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting at an apartment near 15th Street and Van Buren. Diego Martinez, 30, was found with gunshot wounds.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say Martinez was shot by a suspect who was burglarizing his apartment when he arrived home.

Around 7 p.m. that night, police were able to identify and locate a 14-year-old as the suspect in the case.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Correctional Center with charges on felony murder, burglary and armed robbery.

