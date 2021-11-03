Police: 14-year-old boy shot 2 people inside Mesa home

Police say Angel Alvarez, 14, shot his housemates after an argument about rent.

MESA, Ariz. — A 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting two people inside a Mesa home on Tuesday after an argument about rent.

Police say Angel Alvarez, the 14-year-old suspect, overheard arguing between two members of his home near Stapley Drive and 6th Plaza and walked out to investigate.

At that point, Alvarez got into an argument with one of them, 23-year-old Daniel Clark, and police say the teen pulled out a gun and shot Clark twice and accidentally struck the other housemate, 23-year-old Monique Guzman.

A fourth person living at the home called 911 after Alvarez allegedly fled from the home. He was arrested two hours later.

Clark was shot twice while Guzman was struck in her left ankle by one of the three rounds authorities say Alvarez fired.

Police say both were hospitalized but did not give their conditions.