Police: 1 stabbed to death, 1 hit by car in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking information on a deadly stabbing that occurred Thursday near 35th and Grand avenues.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking information on an incident Thursday that left a 33-year-old man dead and another man injured near 35th and Grand avenues.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found Dominic Turnage suffering from a stab wound and another injured man. Both victims were taken to the hospital and Turnage did not survive his injuries.

Investigators determined that an unidentified man stabbed Turnage and then got into a car driven by another person. As the car was driving off, it struck the second victim.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 480-WITNESS.

UP TO SPEED

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.