Man dies after shooting Friday night in west Phoenix, teen injured

Police said that the shooting happened near 51st and Campbell Avenues late Friday night. The man died Saturday morning.

PHOENIX — A man who was shot at a west Phoenix park Friday night died of his injuries before noon on Saturday, Phoenix police said. A second teenage victim later arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Gilberto Perez Rodriguez, was reportedly shot near 51st and Campbell avenues around 9:15 p.m. Officers found him in the area and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A teen suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and have not identified any suspects at this time.

Police confirmed that Rodriguez died of his injuries sometime before noon on Saturday

No arrests have been made at this time.

