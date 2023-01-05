PLEA says Phoenix PD's 'vanilla media release' failed to convey brutality of attack on officer

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association also took issue with the suspect's "shockingly low $60,000 secured appearance bond."

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association on Tuesday responded to what they called a brutal attack on an officer Sunday night and said the "vanilla media release" from the police department failed to convey the brutality of the attack.

The Phoenix Police Department said the officer was flagged down near Central Avenue and Thomas Road late Sunday by a woman who said she had been assaulted by the father of her children, 24-year-old Rudy Gomez.

As the officer was talking with the woman, police said Gomez approached the officer in a highly agitated manner and then assaulted the officer, who ended up on the ground with Gomez punching him multiple times in the face and kicking him while he was down.

The police department said the officer was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

But PLEA said the suspect punched the officer in the face up to 12 times, rendering him unconscious and then stomped on the officer’s face.

“The officer’s injuries are horrific; two broken eye orbital bones, lacerations on the head and above the eye, and a broken nose. He was almost unrecognizable only minutes after the assault. It’s nothing short of miraculous that he survived," PLEA President Darrell Kriplean said in a news release.

Kriplean added that a Maricopa County judge set bond "at a shockingly low $60,000 secured appearance bond, despite the seven charges that include two Class 2 felonies for aggravated assault on a police officer, a prior aggravated assault, and the $100,000 cash bond requested by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office."

PLEA represents law enforcement employees and works to protect and secure members’ rights and benefits.

“Every society needs law and order to survive," Kriplean said. "Every law-abiding citizen should be incensed by the callousness of the uncontrolled rage Gomez displayed in his attack on our officer. The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is outraged over this horrific attack and the shameful miscarriage of justice by the court. Our officers deserve better.”

