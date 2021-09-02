Plea agreement hearing set for 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley

Details surrounding Chansley's plea agreement were not immediately released.

PHOENIX — It looks like a plea agreement hearing has been set for Jacob Chansley, one of the most visible people to breach the nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6. The Phoenix man known as 'QAnon Shaman,' will have the hearing set for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. EST before Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

According to a Federal Court Pacer search, the hearing will be held via videoconference for the parties and by telephone for members of the public.

The court will also reportedly provide public access to the plea agreement hearing, thanks to Standing Order 20-20.

Details surrounding Chansley's plea agreement were not immediately released.

This is a developing story and we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.

In previous coverage, it was reported that Chansley is currently in custody at the FCI Englewood, a federal corrections facility located in Colorado.

12 News on YouTube