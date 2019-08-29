CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are looking for guns and ammunition taken from a home near Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene Road earlier this summer.

The reward for information is up to $1,000.

Among the items taken were rare or unique firearms which include a pink Hello Kitty themed AR-15 with musical notes etched on the bolt, an STI Trojan .40 Caliber 1911 pistol with redwood grips and green sights, a Remington 1100 sporting clays 20 gauge shotgun with engraved side plates, 2 Winchester 9422 Williams FP pistol stock lever action .22 caliber rifles, 2 Savage Arms Anschutz M54 .22 caliber bolt action rifles.

The burglary happened sometime between Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Silent Witness

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-T-E-S-I-G-O for Spanish. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.