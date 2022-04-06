Pinetop-Lakeside police searching for vandalism suspects

The string of vandalisms occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz. — Pinetop-Lakeside police are looking for information regarding persons of interest in the vandalization of multiple businesses on Tuesday night.

The string of vandalisms occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the Pinetop-Lakeside area, according to a Facebook post from the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 928-368-8800.

