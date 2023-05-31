Pinal woman gets 24 years for abusing 8-year-old boy

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the case it brought against Claudia Genis was one of the "worst" instances of child abuse the agency had ever investigated.

ELOY, Ariz. — An Eloy woman was sentenced last week to 24 years in prison for severely abusing an 8-year-old boy.

Genis was arrested in 2020 after the son of her live-in girlfriend was airlifted to a Valley hospital for severe injuries, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The boy had sustained multiple rib fractures, internal bleeding, abrasions all over his body, lacerations on his organs, and injuries to his genitals. The family initially told investigators the boy had fallen off a skateboard, but doctors disputed that to be the cause.

According to PCAO, the boy told investigators that Genis had started hurting him when he began staying home from school during the pandemic.

Investigators additionally recovered evidence on Genis' phone that appeared to show the defendant attempting to fabricate a story for law enforcement.

Genis pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child abuse and was sentenced on May 22 to 24 years of flat time in the Arizona Department of Corrections. She will then be placed on lifetime probation.

PCAO said the victim has since recovered from his injuries.

