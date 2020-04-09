Pinal County Sheriff's Office asking for help to identify homicide suspect

A teenager died in the hospital following a shooting, officers have released a sketch of the suspect.

STANFIELD, Ariz. — A teenager is dead following a shooting on Tuesday in Stanfield. Officers are asking for assistance in locating the suspect.

Isaac Rosales, 16, was pronounced dead at the hospital after a confrontation that turned into a shooting. The incident occurred at a residence on North Baylor Way around midnight on Sept. 1.

Officers from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

A sketch has been provided and the suspect was described as a male between the ages of 15 and 16-years-old, either Black or Hispanic with dark brown eyes and short brown hair.