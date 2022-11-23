Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for inmate mistakenly released

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who escaped the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Wednesday.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an inmate who escaped custody in the county Wednesday afternoon.

The inmate, identified as Khalid Rahman, “walked out of the jail after corrections officers confused him with another inmate with similar physical characteristics,” according to Deputy Melissa Hernandez, the public information officer for the department.

The “mistaken release’ happened on Nov. 21 at around 4:30 in the afternoon, at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, located at 1270 West Silverlake Road. Corrections officers called out for a second inmate who was to be released following a court appearance, at which time Rahman “misrepresented himself” as that inmate, said Hernandez.

Related Articles Murder suspect on the run in Pinal County, deputies say

Rahman, age 48, is 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Rahman should call 911 immediately.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed