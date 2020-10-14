Pima County Homicide Unit arrests suspect 10 months after body found

A long-term homicide investigation leads to an arrest.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit made an arrest in a 10-month-old homicide case on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team and Border Interdiction Unit located and arrested Daylan Jacob Thornton, 21, around 7:40 a.m., deputies said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department began an investigation when the remains of Steven Mark Brashear, 66, were found in Pima Canyon last December, deputies said.