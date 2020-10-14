Pima County Homicide Unit arrests suspect 10 months after body found

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit made an arrest in a 10-month-old homicide case on Wednesday morning.
Members of the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team and Border Interdiction Unit located and arrested Daylan Jacob Thornton, 21, around 7:40 a.m., deputies said.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department began an investigation when the remains of Steven Mark Brashear, 66, were found in Pima Canyon last December, deputies said.
Thornton was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center charged with first-degree homicide, abandonment of a body, fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft of a credit card and taking the identity of another.