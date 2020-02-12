Pima County deputy shot at while driving patrol car, not injured

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the deputy was shot at while he was driving his patrol car in Tucson Estates on Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX — A sheriff's deputy is not injured after they were shot at while driving in southern Arizona on Wednesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the deputy was shot at while he was driving his patrol car.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m.

It happened near Bopp and Deaver roads in Tucson Estates, the department said.

The deputy has not yet been identified and the department has not released any information on a potential suspect or suspect vehicle.