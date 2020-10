Two suspects were arrested in connection with two bank robberies on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

The first robbery took place at a Chase Bank on 2920 West Valencia Road at around 1 p.m. and the second was at a US Bank on 7110 North Oracle Road around 2 p.m., deputies said.

Deputies said there is no public danger related to the incident. No other information on the suspects was immediately released.