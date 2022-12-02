Arizona corrections officer hospitalized after being knocked out in struggle with inmate

Authorities say the officer had her airway restricted and lost consciousness for approximately 24 minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A female corrections officer was hospitalized Thursday after being knocked unconscious during a struggle with an inmate at the Pima County Detention Complex, authorities said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the facility after hearing an inmate was assaulting a corrections officer, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said corrections officers were serving paperwork to an inmate, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Rogers, when he reportedly attacked them.

Officers said Rogers started hitting a male corrections officer, and a female officer responded to assist, but during the struggle, she had her airway restricted and lost consciousness for approximately 24 minutes.

Authorities said Rogers was eventually detained without injury.

The female correction officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to PCSD.

Officers said Rogers had been arrested initially on charges of aggravated criminal damage and shoplifting. He is now facing additional charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.