Pima County corrections officer arrested for assault

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Office Officer Michael Flaminio, 36, faces two misdemeanor assault charges.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County corrections officer was recently arrested on misdemeanor assault charges.

Officer Michael Flaminio, 36, faces two misdemeanor assault charges, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from a use of force investigation involving the officer that concluded in August.

The Pima County Attorney's Office reviewed the case and declined to pursue felony charges, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The statement did not provide details about the use of force investigation.

Flaminio was cited and released on both charges on Wednesday.

Flaminio has been on paid administrative leave since August 15, while the criminal investigation was being conducted.