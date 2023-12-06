Pima County Sheriff's Department seeking arson suspect who set front door on fire

Video of the suspect was captured on the home's doorbell camera.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying someone who reportedly walked up on someone's front porch and set their door on fire over the weekend.

The incident happened in a subdivision off of Sahuarita Road in the 600 block of Harry P. Stagg Drive just before 11 p.m. on June 10.

Video of the arson suspect was captured on the home's doorbell camera.

In the video, the suspect can be seen going up to the front door, setting it on fire, and then walking away.

The sheriff's department said the suspect wore a dark shirt, black jogger-style pants with a red stripe, dark shoes with white soles, and a face covering. They also appear to have a knife in a sheath on their right hip.

Anyone who might have information on the incident should call 911. You can also provide information through 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

