x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pilot arrested in brutal California attacks, rape on jogging trail

Authorities believe Robert Yucas may have assaulted more women across the country because of his job as an international cargo pilot.
Credit: AP
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, left, announces the arrest of Robert Yucas, 51, in connection with sexual assaults on at least three women on the Aliso Creek Trail during a joint news conference with Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, right, in Santa Ana , Calif. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Sheriff's investigators were able to connect Yucas to the crime through a DNA match. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say they have arrested a pilot in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in the bushes off a running trail. 

Robert Yucas, 51, faces life in prison if convicted in the case filed in Orange County. Authorities say he raped one victim and tried to sexually assault two other woman. 

Officials believe there may be other victims in the U.S. and abroad because of his job as an international commercial cargo pilot. It was not immediately clear if Yucas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

RELATED: GPS monitor, forensic sketch helped Phoenix police find sexual assault suspect

RELATED: Gilbert High School football player charged as an adult in rape investigation