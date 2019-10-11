PHOENIX — Police say teenagers broke into Sunnyslope High School near Dunlap and Central avenues and caused more than $35,000 in damage last month.

Police said it was one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds that caused the damage. They were arrested on Oct. 29.

In a tweet sent out by Phoenix PD Sunday, photos were shared from inside the school showing broken doors and other damages.

Police had a sharp warning in their tweet:

"Breaking windows and doors at school lands you in more than detention with the principal. You get a trip to juvenile detention for criminal damage and burglary charges."

You can see photos of the damages in the tweet below including broken windows, doors, laundry detergent poured on floors and items in disarray.

The teens were booked into Durango Juvenile Detention center on charges of aggravated criminal damage and commercial burglary.