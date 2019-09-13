PHOENIX — A man was shot by two people who had asked him to take their picture Thursday night, Phoenix police say.

A 33-year-old photographer was in the park at 15th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just after 9 p.m. when three young men approached him and asked him to take their photos, according to police.

Police said the men started calling the victim racial slurs and two of the suspects shot him.

The suspects ran away, and the victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

