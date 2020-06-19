Phoenix woman taken down face-first during arrest claims police went too far

Deyani Fisher, 20, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. March 29th during a domestic violence call.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman taken down face-first to the pavement by an arresting officer is questioning why she was charged with assaulting police.

Deyani Fisher, 20, was taken into custody around 2 a.m., March 29 during a domestic violence call. Fisher was arguing with her roommate at their apartment complex in east Phoenix.

Residents of the complex called 911, complaining about yelling and “a female threatening to stab someone,” according to police records.

Two officers arrived at the complex. One of them walked through an open doorway of the apartment unit where he immediately grabbed Fisher’s arms from behind and began pulling her outside. Fisher tells 12 News she didn’t know who grabbed her. The officer didn’t identify himself.

“I just kind of remember me and my roommate arguing and the next thing I know my arms are being put behind my back and pushed above my head and I’m being rushed out of the house,” Fisher said.

The officer writes in a police report that Fisher resisted arrest and assaulted him.

“As I made it out of the front door, Deyani began to kick her legs back towards me… At one point, she made contact with my shin,” the officer writes.

Fisher denies she kicked the officer. She said she immediately leaned forward when the officer grabbed her because her arms were being pushed in an upward motion behind her back.

“I can see situations where you may need to use force but not to that extent,” Fisher said.

The sequence happened in just a few seconds. Body camera video of the two officers does not clearly show Fisher’s actions when the officer grabbed her inside the apartment. Once they walk out the door, Fisher is seen on video walking in front of the officer on the balls of her feet. Then the officer sweeps her legs from behind, causing her to fall to the ground.