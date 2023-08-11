Phoenix Police: False report of child in stolen truck ends with arrests

The truck was reportedly stolen by a woman at a Phoenix convenience store. The man who called in the theft told police there was a 12-year-old inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A report of a child in a stolen truck led Phoenix police to arrest two people Friday morning after police learned the report was made up, officials said.

On Aug. 11, a man reported a woman stole his truck from a Phoenix convenience store parking lot. He initially told officers a 12-year-old child was in the truck.

The investigation led police to a home in the Phoenix area where a person was arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle, Phoenix police told 12News. Two other people in the home were arrested on unrelated charges.

As the investigation continued, police learned the man lied about a child being in the stolen truck in order to make them look for his vehicle, an officer on the scene told 12News. Authorities said he was arrested for false reporting.

The incident is still under investigation. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."