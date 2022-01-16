Phoenix woman goes missing after fleeing from boyfriend who allegedly stabbed her

PHOENIX — Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for a woman who fled from her boyfriend after he allegedly stabbed her in Phoenix over the weekend.
Irene Luevano, 37, called her family around 4 a.m. on Sunday and said she was stabbed in the neck by her partner. They haven’t been able to contact her since.
DPS said Luevano and her boyfriend were last seen at a bar in west Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, but it's unknown where she could be now.
The boyfriend was rushed to a hospital after investigators said he stabbed himself. Troopers said he is still unconscious, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown.
Luevano drives a gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Arizona license plate D3A9VE. Police are asking for tips to find Luevano or the car.
See a photo of the car model below:
Luevano is described as a Hispanic woman who is about 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, 911 or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.
Irene's photo:
