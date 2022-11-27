Maintenance staff finds Phoenix woman dead, police searching for suspects

Police said that the woman was found dead around 3:50 Saturday afternoon by a member of the building's maintenance staff.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department Homicide Bureau is searching for suspects after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in a west Phoenix building.

Officers were called out to North 51st Avenue and West McDowell Road Saturday afternoon after a member of the building's maintenance staff found the woman deceased in one of the rooms.

Police said that she had suffered a 'critical gunshot wound,' and homicide detectives stepped in to handle the investigation.

At this time police haven't disclosed the identity of the victim or released information on a possible suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

