Phoenix Police say an alleged drunk driver is off the streets and three children are safe after the driver was involved in two crashes, Tuesday.

Police say Nachele Brown, 46, was involved in a crash on 11th and Roosevelt streets in Phoenix around 3:45 p.m. She reportedly fled the scene in the car, heading westbound toward 7th Street.

The driver of the car she hit followed her and was able to stop her at a Circle K at 975 N. 7th Street, court documents allege.

While at the gas station Brown allegedly hit two more cars trying to leave the gas station. Eventually, she ditched the car and ran into a nearby alley, police reported.

Video surveillance reportedly shows three children, ages 3, 4 and 11, getting out of the car after the collision at the gas station. Video also shows Brown running into the alley.

Court documents do not explain how Brown is connected to the children. The court paperwork notes the car did not have child safety seats and it was not insured.

The children's mother was called and they went with her.

Police reported Brown blew a .170 blood-alcohol content and struggled with the sobriety tests. She allegedly admitted to police she drank two to three beers that day.

Brown is on probation for a prior drug possession charge and her driver's license is suspended.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI.