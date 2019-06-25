PHOENIX - Police arrested a Phoenix woman for alleged cruelty to animals after neglecting 15 dogs at her residence. Six died as a result of the neglect, according to police.

Phoenix police say an officer on patrol smelled a strong odor coming from a home near N. 31st Avenue and W. Roosevelt Street. The officer recognized the smell was similar to that of a decomposing body and did a welfare check at the home, documents say.

The residence belongs to Blanche Lopez, who was contacted over the phone and she returned to the home after being called. Neighbors said they hadn't seen her in two to three days.

Officers noted in the report that Lopez appeared to show no concern officers were checking welfare at the home and showed no concern of the smell coming from the home.

An officer entered the home with Lopez and discovered six dogs were dead and nine more were inside and malnourished, documents say. The floors of the home were covered in feces and blood from dogs that had died.

According to paperwork, Lopez loaded two of the dogs that had died onto a hand cart and began to take them toward the back ally when she was stopped by officers.

Lopez would not answer any questions by officers at the home and was arrested. She would not speak to detectives at the South Mountain Precinct either.

She was then transported to 4th Avenue Jail. Lopez is charged with 15 felony counts of animal cruelty.