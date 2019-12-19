PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces multiple sexual misconduct charges after a 14-year-old boy told police they had sex on four different occasions.

Ashley Hodges, 30, was involved in a physical altercation back in August, according to police. Officers said the fight was about allegations she was sleeping with a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the boy told investigators Hodges had sex with him four times and the sexual contact started when he was 13 years old. The boy reportedly said Hodges gave him alcohol before having sex.

She allegedly talked to him about being sexually active with young boys.

After first denying the allegations, Hodges eventually admitted to investigators she had sex with the boy, but denied giving him alcohol except for one time on his birthday, according to court documents.

Hodges faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and luring a minor for sex.

RELATED: NCSO: Teacher from Mogollon High School arrested for having inappropriate relationship with student

RELATED: Man working with immigrant children arrested, accused of luring a minor for sex

RELATED: Woman gets 7 years for trying to lure 14-year boy for sex