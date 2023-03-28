Phoenix woman accused of setting fire to dead mother's house to spite her sister

The woman filmed herself pouring gasoline and lighting fires inside the home after she learned half of its sale would go to her sister, court documents say.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman is behind bars after she allegedly set fire to her dead mother's home upon learning that half of the money from its sale would go to her sister, court documents show.

Corinna Dietz, 53, reportedly bought a home with her mother back in 2019. Although the deed was written as sole survivorship, Dietz's mother moved out of the home before her death and placed her proceeds for the sale in a trust fund set up for Dietz's sister.

According to the documents, Dietz didn't know about this. After her mother died, Dietz sold the house, expecting to get all the money from the sale.

When Dietz was told that she was only getting half the profits, she "became enraged that her sister would be receiving any benefits from the house."

On March 20, Dietz went to a nearby QT Gas Station and bought some gasoline. She took the fuel back to the house, then allegedly filmed herself dousing the interior of the home with it and lighting five separate fires.

She also reportedly doused herself with some of the gasoline, the documents say.

Dietz was arrested a week later on Monday, March 27. She was reportedly armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun when she was arrested.

Authorities recommend that Dietz be charged with one count of Arson of an Occupied Structure. She is being held on a $5,000 bail.

The documents did not provide the location of the home or its condition after the alleged arson.

