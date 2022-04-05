Phoenix car salesman arrested, accused of stealing from employers and customers

Eduardo Rodriguez is accused of selling the same car to more than one customer and pocketing the cash payments for himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Phoenix used car salesman is facing felony charges after reportedly stealing from local car dealerships and their customers.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation said Eduardo Rodriguez is accused of selling cars to customers and after collecting cash payments, kept the money for himself instead of turning the cash into his employer.

Rodriguez is also accused of selling the same car to more than one customer and pocketing the cash payments. He would also sell customers bogus warranty policies, ADOT officials said.

Officials said Rodriguez also purchased a vehicle from one of the dealers he worked for and financed it. A few days after buying the vehicle, Rodriguez reportedly sold the vehicle privately. Because Rodriguez defaulted on the loan, his former employer was required to buy the vehicle back, according to ADOT.

Rodriguez's employers eventually discovered the thefts and reported him to authorities.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery.

Up to Speed