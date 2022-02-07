Teenagers taken to hospital after being shot in car by unknown person, police say

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and non-life-threatening injuries respectively.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man are both in the hospital after being shot while sitting in their car in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

The teenagers, who have yet to be identified by police, were sitting in their car near the intersection of Thomas Road and 65th Avenue late Sunday night when the incident occurred, the department said.

The 16-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, while the 18-year-old man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Investigators have not yet shared the following information:

Identities of the victims

Events leading up to the shooting

Whether there is a primary suspect in the shooting

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.



Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.