Phoenix teen kidnapped from his home by armed intruders, police still searching

Phoenix police said that 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho was taken from his home. Another man in the house was shot and is now in the hospital.

PHOENIX — A teenager was kidnapped from his Phoenix home by armed intruders who forced their way into the building and shot another man that was in the home at the time, the city's police department said.

Right now, authorities are still searching for the teenager, as well as the suspects.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to a call for trouble at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot inside the home.

Police were told that two men armed with a rifle and a handgun forced their way into the home, shot one of the victims, and took 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho with them.

Sainz-Camacho was last seen being forced into a dark-colored sedan that left the home in an unknown direction.

The man who was shot is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Investigators are seeking any information about the incident, and ask that those with information contact Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

