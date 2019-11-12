An elementary school teacher was arrested at his Phoenix home after he admitted to inappropriately touching his students "hundreds of times" over the years.

According to court documents, Manuel Gavina allegedly touched the breasts of at least four female students, who were between the ages of 12 and 13.

The court documents did not say where Gavina was teaching at the time of the allegations. The Arizona Department of Education website showed a valid teaching certificate for a man by the name of Manuel Gavina through 2025.

The first victim, who is 12 years old, told authorities on Dec. 9 that Gavina allegedly touched and rubbed her breast over her clothes multiple times while teaching in the classroom.

The girl allegedly told Gavina to stop, but the touching continued. She also was told about a former student who was aware of similar incidents.

The second victim, who is now 14 years old, told authorities on Dec. 9 that Gavina allegedly touched her breast over her clothes multiple times last year while he was teaching in the classroom.

The second girl said she reported the incident to school officials and was advised of another former student who experienced similar incidents.

The third victim, who is now 14 years old, told authorities on Dec. 9 that Gavina allegedly touched her breasts over her clothes multiple times about two years ago while teaching in the classroom.

The third girl said she and the second girl reported the incident to school officials and the touching stopped.

Gavina was arrested at his Phoenix home on Dec. 10. He acknowledged knowing the three girls who came forward and indicated that there was a fourth female student who complained of him touching her breast.

Gavina told authorities that each of the girls is or was a student in his math class. He said he might have accidentally touched their breasts with his elbow or hand while helping them with their classwork or when he was complimenting them.

Gavina said he was confronted by his wife and a coworker about the girls' allegations about two or three years ago, but agreed the touching did not stop.

When asked how many times he touched his students inappropriately over the years, Gavina said "hundreds of times," according to the court documents.

Gavina was booked on three counts of sexual abuse.

He was ordered to post $75,000 bond to be released on electronic monitoring and is set to appear in court next on Dec. 17.

