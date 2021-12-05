Phoenix teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

Police say the suspect “groomed” the victim for a long period of time before coercing her into having sex.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after police say he had a long-term sexual relationship with a minor.

Justin Walters, 29, is a teacher at Desert Garden Montessori School in Phoenix. Police say he “groomed” the victim for a long period of time before coercing her into having sex.

“Perpetrators of child abuse often ‘groom’ and manipulate their victims by establishing power in the relationship,” United States Marshal David Gonzales said.

A warrant for Walters’ arrest was issued earlier in the month, but police say he fled after learning investigators interviewed the victim.

Walters traveled to Turkey, and he was arrested by U.S. Marshals when he returned to the U.S. in Chicago.

He faces 10 counts of sexual contact with a minor when he is extradited back to Arizona.

Walters was also a flag football coach at the school at one point, according to the Canyon Athletic Association.

Photo of the suspect:

Up to Speed