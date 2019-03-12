PHOENIX — A Phoenix teacher is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Authorities say 36-year-old David Beck faces two counts of sexual conduct with a minor for allegedly having sex with a female student about six years ago.

The now 22-year-old victim reportedly told investigators Beck engaged in sexual activity with her from age 16 to 22.

Beck allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim when she was 16 and he told her to lie and say she was 20.

Court paperwork doesn't disclose what school he worked at during the alleged sexual misconduct. At the time of his arrest he was still employed as a teacher, according to court documents.

Beck told a judge he had five children during a court appearance last month.

Beck's bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victim or any other minors.

