Suspect at large after stabbing leaves man dead in Phoenix

The stabbing happened near the intersection of Indian School Road and 31st Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a late-night stabbing in Phoenix on Sunday, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Indian School Road and 31st Avenue where they found the man suffering from stab wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

"The suspect remains outstanding," Sergeant Melissa Soliz with the department said.

Police haven't released any identifying details about the suspect nor details about what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

