Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix

Officials say a man was found with critical injuries near 1800 West McDowell Road. He later died at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning. Details are scarce at this time.

A police spokesman said that detectives investigated a shooting near 1800 West McDowell Road, and found a man with critical injuries in the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police haven't identified a suspect in the shooting at this time, officials said.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates to this article.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed