1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Phoenix shooting, police say

A man and woman were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man has died after a shooting in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers received calls reporting shots fired near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, police said. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others, a man and a woman, were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, the department said.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and are trying to determine what led to the shooting, officers said.

Police have not released any details on whether there is a current suspect or suspects in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

