Two children, two adults with gunshot injuries after shooting in Phoenix

The shooting happened on the evening of June 11 near the intersection of North 16th Street & East Oak Street.

PHOENIX — Two children and two adults were transported to a local hospital with injuries after a shooting in Phoenix Friday evening, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of North 16th Street & East Oak Street where they found the four victims, police said. The suspect fled before officers were on the scene.

The four victims all had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. The two children, a 3-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were injured by fragments or debris from the shooting while the two adults, a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both had gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told detectives at the scene that the incident was related to an ongoing feud between neighbors in the area, the department said.

Police have not yet released any identifying information on a possible suspect. No further information on the incident has been released.

The investigation is ongoing, the department said.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

