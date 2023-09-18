1 dead after shooting in Phoenix, police say

The shooting happened near 31st Street and Bell Road, just after 11 p.m., Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix late Sunday night, city police said.

The shooting happened near 31st Street and Bell Road just after 11 p.m., according to police.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and first responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the shooting, and police expect to have more updates later in the day.

