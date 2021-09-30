Phoenix school bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

Jose Manriquez, a driver for the Cartwright Elementary School District, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of aggravated DUI.

PHOENIX — A Cartwright Elementary School District bus driver was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with students on board.

Jose Manriquez was taken into custody while driving a district bus near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road. He was booked on 10 counts of aggravated DUI, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The school district said eight students from Raul Castro Fine Arts Academy and Manuel Lito Pena Elementary School were on board at the time of Manriquez's arrest.

Police had no further details to provide regarding the driver's arrest.

The district declined to comment on the allegations against Manriquez.

