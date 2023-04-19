PD: Road rage causes multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix

Police said the crash happened Tuesday evening near 51st Avenue and Topeka Drive.

PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday. Police believe road rage was behind the incident.

The Phoenix Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday evening near 51st Avenue and Topeka Drive. Officers found that four vehicles were involved, and one of the drivers was seriously injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, while three other adults involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early reports indicate that two vehicles, an SUV driven by a man and a truck driven by a teenage boy, were "engaged in a road rage type incident" while driving south on 51st Avenue.

The driver of the SUV reportedly lost control of his vehicle and went into oncoming traffic where he struck the woman's car and pushed it into a third unrelated vehicle.

Both drivers involved in the road rage incident stayed on the scene, and police said they showed no signs of impairment.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.