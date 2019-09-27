A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man who police say looked at the suspect at a red light in Phoenix earlier this year.

Nicolas Elliott, 26, was arrested in connection to the March 1 shooting and crash that led to the death of 26-year-old Alex Mixon, the Phoenix Police Department announced Friday.

Elliott was arrested on Thursday. Police say he faces murder, aggravated assault and various weapons and drug charges.

According to the department, investigators believe Elliott shot Mixon for looking at him while stopped at a red light near Thunderbird Road and 30th Street.

The shooting was initially reported as a single-car accident when officers believed Mixon's car clipped a power pole and ran into a wall.

Officers discovered Mixon had been shot as they continued to investigate.