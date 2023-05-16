Study shows Phoenix is an 'easy target' for break-ins. Here's 10 key tips to protect your home

Phoenix police told 12News they don't comment on outside studies but said in the last two years, the department had just over 6,200 reported burglaries.

PHOENIX — A new study shows the City of Phoenix ranked sixth across the world when it comes to home break-ins.

"Compare the Market" research suggests the Valley is an easy target for home break-ins.

12News spoke with Scottsdale police about steps you can take to keep your home protected.

"Having lights on timers both in and outside the home gives the appearance that you are always home. Plus, having an extra security door, or a metal one, on the outside of residential doors can be helpful. Also, video surveillance systems can be a deterrent, Officer Aaron Bolin with the Scottsdale Police Department.

"When our officers do the "vacation watch," they're driving by looking for obvious signs of a break-in or even people removing items from the home," Bolin added.

Scottsdale, Phoenix, and several other Valley police departments provide "vacation watch" services to decrease crime.

Bolin said the best way to prevent a break-in is to be prepared.

"Contact one of your trusted neighbors and have them watch out for you. They're going to know the neighborhood best, like who should be there and who shouldn’t," Bolin said.

According to the same study, online searches for "home break-ins" are up 120%, suggesting plenty of people are looking for ways to keep their homes safe.

"Along with the neighbor or family member giving that perception that someone is home, maybe also have that person pick up the paper, or take the trash in and out, really just give the idea that someone is still there even when you're away," said Bolin.

Ultimately, when you're away, keep your home locked up and outdoor lights on, and try to have a neighbor or your respective police department keep an eye on your property.

Double-check old gates, don't leave keys under the mat, and be sure to have well-lit exterior areas surrounding your home.

You can read the full survey here.

