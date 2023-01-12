New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

David Denogean was walking his dog when he was shot and killed in Phoenix. This is who police suspect killed him.

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach.

David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25.

Denogean has been honored by friends and family since his death, but police haven't gotten closer to catching his killer.

Silent Witness, a crime tip line, released a new picture of who authorities believe is the main suspect in the case. The service is offering up to $2,000 for any information that would lead to the man's identification and arrest.

"We don’t want to just sit back. We have a story to tell, and we want a life that is no longer here with us, to stay with us in spirit," Frank Denogean, David's father, previously told 12News.

Frank and the rest of David's family have since stepped up to give back to the community in the wake of David's death, most recently holding a toy drive in his name.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip.

